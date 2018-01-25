Weekly earnings in BC continued to be in the middle of the pack when compared to the rest of Canada.

The November 2017 survey provided some mixed results.

“Average weekly earnings were $948 in November and that was little change when compared to the previous month but when looking at one year previously, earnings were up just over two percent,” says Vincent Hardy, Analyst with Statistics Canada.

On a month-over-month basis, the wages saw a decline of about $2.50.

However, the picture looks a little bit brighter on a year-over-year basis where earnings have risen by twenty dollars since November of 2016.

Hardy adds the province fell behind several other places when it came to growth.

“This month, British Columbia had the seventh highest rate of growth among the provinces with earnings rising most rapidly in Quebec along with New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.”

Over the past 12 months in British Columbia increased by 72,600 – the fastest year-over-year growth in payroll employment among the provinces.

In Canada, the average weekly earnings came in at over $988 an increase of nearly 3% when compared to November of 2016.

The highest average weekly earnings among the provinces looked like this:

1) Alberta $1,143.92

2) Newfoundland and Labrador $1,041.77

3) Saskatchewan $1,014.72

4) Ontario $1,005.42

5) British Columbia $947.89