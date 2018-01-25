A Smithers man will be heading to South Korea next month as part of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Jan Wengelin has been selected as a head coach within Canada’s snowboarding team for the PyeongChang Games.

Originally from Sweden, his specialty will be with athletes competing in Parallel Giant Slalom races.

He will be joined by fellow Northern BC Olympian Meryeta O’Dine of Prince George; she was chosen for the women’s snowboardcross team.

Wengelin is also the coach of Canada’s National Alpine snowboarding squad, a position he’s held since August 2016.

He is also a former head coach of the Smithers Ski and Snowboard Club.