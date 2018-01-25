Working closely with the First Nations Health Authority is something the new provincial health officer will be focusing on.

It was announced yesterday Dr. Bonnie Henry will take over for Dr. Perry Kendall who is planning to retire January 31st.

She understands health isn’t shared equally throughout BC and plans to work on making it better, especially in the north.

“One of the things I valued is what I have learned from my interaction with First Nations Health Authority and the approach to wellness, well being, community, and connection with culture and how important that is in developing resilience in First Nation communities.”

Henry intends to stay connect with northern areas and try to improve as much as she can, but added there are a number of topics she plans on focusing on.

“It’s things like, not only access to health services, but access to things like housing and food security, poverty, issues around the boom and bust economy in some of the communities in the north, so, these are all important things that help.”

Henry says she’s looking forward to her new position and communicating with health officials in the north.