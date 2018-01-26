Local outdoor enthusiasts will likely head to the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District’s marquee mountain this weekend with big smiles.

Hudson Bay Mountain in Smithers got a nice helping of fresh powder, more than three centimetres of snow since Thursday morning.

All 36 slopes have been opened as a result, including the ‘Trail to Town’ run, but only in marginal conditions.

Hudson Bay officials are asking those who wish to use the trail to take extra precaution in certain sections.

The resort’s Backdoor Lodge is also hosting a moonlit dinner Saturday night, featuring a four-course meal, music, dancing, and a wine and dessert auction.

All proceeds are going towards the Smithers Ski and Snowboard Club.

For more information, you can click here.