It’s been a wacky week weather-wise in BC.

From a tsunami warning on the coast to some recent snowfall in the north, the need for having a 72-hour emergency kit seems more important than ever.

Fire Prevention Officer, Marcel Profeit says these kits can also come in handy during a more typical crisis.

“It’s not just natural disasters that can cause problems, we could have power outages, extreme weather and some of the ice and rain they had in the Lower Mainland knocking off the power. You need to be able to take care of yourself and sustain yourself for at least 72 hours.”

Profeit adds what kind of items should be packed.

“You want to make sure that you have medications you need that you might not be able to get, have a battery-powered or hand-cranked radio or something that you can get updates from, flashlights, non-perishable food items, maps and even cell phone chargers or whistles to be heard.”

These kits are especially important for any kind of road travel in the winter.

“If you do any kind of highway travel in the winter time, you have to make sure you’re prepared with extra clothing, other materials, water, shovels, sand and all that stuff you have to have in winter conditions on the highway,” added Profeit.

Several online resources are also available through Prepared BC including a household emergency plan and a house preparedness guide.

