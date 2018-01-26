The BC government is looking for rural and northern parts of the province to take part in the public engagement on electoral reform.

So far, more than 31,000 people have visited the site and only 11,000 have completed the survey.

“There’s is nothing more fundamental to our democracy than how we elect those who represent us in the legislature, and those single voter submissions is worth more than any other. This process depends on British Columbians input.” Says Attorney General David Eby.

As part of today’s reminder, government has added a suite of materials to the engagement website on the various voting systems, including educational slideshows, and has sent a mail-out to all B.C. homes encouraging British Columbians to visit the site and complete the questionnaire.

Translated versions of the questionnaire and central website content will be available in the coming days in French, Chinese Simplified, Chinese Traditional and Punjabi.

So far a number of issues have been raised through the questionnaire.

“Spending limits for third parties that maybe attempting to influence votes, discloser around who’s funding those third party, and in addition the opportunity for British Columbians to revisit a new system in two election cycles to have there say on whether they like the new system or whether they want to return to the old system.”

The public engagement closes Feb. 28.