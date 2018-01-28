The latest Business Barometer survey by the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses shows British Columbia’s small business optimism increased 2.4 points in January.

This brings the total level to 66.7 points, meaning the economy in the province is growing at its potential.

So what does that mean for small business owners in Northern BC?

“They’re looking to expand a little bit more. When we look at the level we’re at now, above 65, it means that the majority of small business owners surveyed are actually looking to expand so that’s a good sign.,” explains CFIB Spokesperson Aaron Aerts.

“I think that you can see that in general in the economy here, in British Columbia and in Canada it’s starting to heat up.”

Also on the rise in BC is hiring intentions.

In the province, 27% of small business owners are looking to increase full-time staff in the next three months.

“Among these sorts of indexes it’s so difficult to point to one specific [reason], but I think in general you can see a healthy economy,” Aerts explains.

“The new government hasn’t done anything to hurt confidence, there’s been a lot of movement at the federal level from taxing small businesses, so there are some good things policy-wise.”

Provincially, only Quebec beat out B.C. with 71.3 points.

The national Business Barometer index for January was 62.7.