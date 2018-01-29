January’s precipitation levels for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District came in below the seasonal average.

“For Burns Lake, we’ve received 34.4 millimetres of precipitation this month and the normal is 41.1. Further to Smithers, we’ve seen 28.9 millimetres and the normal is 42.7,” says Cindy Yu, Environment Canada Meteorologist.

Yu adds the recent conditions have been a bit of a trend across the north.

“Generally, from Prince George and northwards we have seen a below normal amount of precipitation but further to the south of us in the Cariboo country it has been above normal for January.”

However, the district could see its fair share of flurries and snowfall this week with temperatures ranging from minus one too -13.