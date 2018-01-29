The Bulkley Valley Cross Country Ski Club (BVCCSC) made an impact in Alberta last week.

Three local athletes posted top-ten performances among 400 competitors at the 2018 Western Canadian Championships in Red Deer for skate sprint, skate relay, and mass start, which included a podium finish.

Mia Recknell held her ground in girls relay, taking second place out of dozens of skiers.

Jesse Smids of finished fourth with the provincial junior boys relay squad, while Zoe Hallman came in sixth in junior girls sprint.

All three athletes are based out of Smithers.

In a statement, BVCCSC Head Coach Lisa Perry explains large events like these for young racers builds confidence and strength in their stride.

For a full list of results, you can click here.