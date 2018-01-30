People across Canada are once again opening up the conversation around mental health including Northern Health.

The situation continues to be prevalent in Northern BC with several online resources like HealthLink BC and the 24-hour Northern BC Crisis Line available for those needing help.

A lot of progress has been made on the topic over the past few years.

“In the last five to seven years we’ve seen a lot of increase in the conversations that are happening, so a lot of people are interested in mental health, people are recognizing mental health is part of every person’s life and we’re wanting to get that message out there,” says Stacie Weich, Regional Lead of Mental Wellness and Prevention of Substance Harms.

“Mental health is defined by more than mental illness. The World Health Organization defines mental health as a state of well being where people can realize their own potential and cope with the normal stressors of life and working productively and fruitfully within their community and family.”

Weich also explains what warning signs people should look for if they see someone who’s struggling.

“The things that people would notice first is disruptions to their regular habits like sleep patterns, they might not have much of an appetite and maybe they might not be able to shut off their minds like they want too.”

The likelihood of someone in Northern BC coming across someone with a mental wellness issue is a lot higher than you might think according to Weich.

“Statistic-wise one in five Canadians will come in contact with mental wellness directly, it touches everybody’s life and everybody has mental health – it fluctuates day to day and really, we view it more on a spectrum and is inclusive to your social, emotional health, your spiritual health and physical health, so its all those things wrapped up in one.”

Bell Let’s Talk Day is scheduled for Wednesday across Canada.