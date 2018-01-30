Darcy Repen will not be looking for a second term as the Telkwa’s top dog in once the municipal election rolls around.

This likely will not come as a surprise for the village, as the Mayor has been vocal about not running against since he was first elected.

He says it’s just part of his philosophy.

“My feeling is that change is good in politics. I’m not a fan of people that stay on for decades and decades because I think there’s a certain level of energy that’s needed to move a community forward and affect change in a positive way.”

He explains his next step will be to work wholeheartedly in Telkwa, but he’s not counting out a political comeback.

“I’m certainly keeping my options open. I think there’s a very good chance that I’ll run for provincially either as an independent or perhaps with an emerging party that really has a focus on supporting rural BC is a key part of the future.”

Repen says he’s happy with what he’s been able to accomplish economically and socially.

He adds he’s confident there are other strong candidates to take over the mayor’s seat.