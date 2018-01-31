Northern BC will resemble a winter wonderland, especially in places like Vanderhoof and the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

The public should brace for white-out conditions according to Meteorologist Mike Gismondi.

“Essentially we have snow developing late Thursday afternoon and into the evening with about five to ten centimetres for Friday. Into Saturday and Sunday, the snow will continue and we’re looking at ten to fifteen each day, so we’re looking at between 30 and 40 centimetres for the three days.”

“We have some Arctic air that is coming down from the Yukon actually and it will set up in Prince George and the northern Bulkley Valley area and it’s going to also have some moisture down from the south-west and that’s going to turn it into a big snowfall.”

Drivers should also brace for some dicey conditions over the next 48 to 72 hours.

“They should be prepared if they are travelling, take items like a safety kit, drive with care and slow down and even take chains, certainly have your winter tires on.”

Similar snowfall totals are expected in Prince George for those who are hitting the highways this weekend.

The system is expected to pass on Monday.