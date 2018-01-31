Skeena-Bulkley M-P Nathan Cullen touched on the recent sexual misconduct allegations taking place across the political sector.

The NDP representative hosted his regular conference call on Wednesday and says Ottawa needs to do more on this issue.

“While parliament is looking at updating and strengthening its anti-harassment laws and policies, there is also a need to change the culture that exists as policies themselves won’t be enough, a lot of that falls toward male MPs.”

Cullen believes the NDP has always been ahead of the game when tackling this issue.

“The House of Commons is going to be reviewing its sexual harassment policies, we’ve had a long-standing one within the NDP, particularly for staff and it has been around for four decades and provides ways for staff to bring forward sexual harassment complaints against other members or against their bosses.”

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accepted the resignation of Veteran Affairs Minister Kent Hehr following recent allegations of sexual harassment while he was in Alberta.

Ontario PC leader Rick Dykstra also stepped down on Sunday after allegations he sexually assaulted a Parliamentary staff member in Ottawa while he was an M-P in 2014.