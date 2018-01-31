Rural communities in Northern BC have a chance to speak up on how they want their small towns and villages to thrive under the new NDP government.

Forests and Rural Development Minister Doug Donaldson is appealing to his own riding and the entire region for input on the current economic and social strategy, with hopes of rebuilding it from the ground up.

The Stikine MLA says the goal is to make lives better for local residents, but he wants to understand what drives a thriving success rate in rural areas.

“What’s great about rural communities is that the people are resilient through those booms and busts. So we wanted to follow up on that and also bring in all factors because you know that’s the fabric that holds communities together during the ups and the downs.”

Donaldson believes it’s important to provide key services, like jobs, otherwise these smaller communities could crumble.

“When you cut services in rural communities, it impacts not only the economic side, but as well as the social side, and we’re determined to link the two together. I want to hear from people about how those linkages are made so it’s a holistic approach to end that’s what we’re looking to hear.”

He adds another objective is to provide sustainable resources and better relationships established between rural BC and the Victoria legislature.

Residents have until February 28th for public input; you can click here for more information.