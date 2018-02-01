Nathan Cullen was on the warpath again on the benefits of Electoral Reform in BC.

The idea has been met with some opposition from the BC Liberals including Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad.

The NDP-MP says people like Rustad are entitled to their own opinion but not their own facts.

“Voter satisfaction and turnout go way up and in places like Canada, you can design a system that enhances rural voices and keeps direct representation while allowing votes to equal more closely seats, it strengthens the voice of voters.”

The representative for Skeena-Bulkley believes the BC Liberals are simply afraid of change.

“They want to protect the status quo, they want to protect the old system where they only need 39% of the vote in order to get 100% of the power and then a majority government, the status quo was working very well for the wealthy and well-connected but you want a voting system that works for everybody, we want every vote to count.”

“Personally, I don’t have a problem with groups wanting to share power and having to share their ideas so it is not a winner-take-all type of format every single time where the majority of the voters get left out.”

The province’s public engagement process on this topic closes on February 28th.