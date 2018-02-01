The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls will be making a stop in Prince George next week.

Families will have the opportunity to share their stories about their loved ones who were taken away from them along the Highway of Tears.

It will be a good opportunity to hear some different voices according to BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief Terry Teegee.

“It’s really important to hear from many of the families of the missing and murdered women and to hear the effects as to what had happened to their families and to also hear some concrete recommendations.”

Making the highway all the way from Prince George to Prince Rupert will be a hot topic of conversation.

“It’s quite important to listen to a number of these families along the Highway of Tears because they have different situations geographically and from here to Prince Rupert is hundreds of kilometres and there are different issues in having services along the whole route of the highway.”

Teegee adds the upcoming gathering is an important step for the inquiry’s future, which has seen no shortage of challenges.

“There has been quite a bit of turmoil within the inquiry office, however, I think its quite important different organizations should assist this inquiry as this might be our only shot at getting recommendations to the federal government, failure is not an option.”

“On a very high level, we need initiatives such as an act to end violence against women and also recommendations for resources on a number of things that will be coming out of this inquiry and I think it’s quite important the Ottawa Liberals listen to many of the families.”

The event is being held at the Prince George Civic and Conference Centre next Monday to Wednesday.

The opening and closing ceremonies are open to the public.