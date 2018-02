With the snow falling down all across Northern BC today, travel along the major highways won t be a treat this weekend.

A snowfall warning has been issued for Highway 97 along the Pine Pass with 20 centimetres expected.

Visibility may be reduced at times in heavy snow and surfaces like the highways, sidewalks, and parking will be difficult to navigate.

A snowfall warning on Highway 16 between Smithers and Terrace has also been issued.

About 25 to 30 centimetres is expected fall by tonight.

For the latest road conditions, head to Drive BC.