A blast of winter is well underway across Northern BC as five centimetres fell late in various regions Thursday night.

According to Environment Canada, another five to ten centimetres of snow is expected for the rest of Friday with more on the way Saturday and Sunday.

“With the setup, we are tracking essentially a stalled arctic front hanging over northern BC right now at the end of Saturday and heading into Sunday we can potentially see anywhere between 20 and 30 centimetres,” says Cindy Yu, Environment Canada Meteorologist.

“The current setup with the weather is coming from the northwest. So, if you’re travelling any routes in the north, the orientation from the northwest to the southeast you can see the higher amounts of snowfall.”

Anyone travelling on Highways 16 and 97 can expect snowy conditions along the Pine Pass and head into Terrace where 20 to 30 centimetres of snow expected.