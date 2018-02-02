Around 5,000 people have used BC Transit’s new, expanded service to travel between communities along Highway 16.

The first inter-community transit service for Highway 16 started just over a year ago, connecting Smithers and Moricetown. Since then, other routes were launched, connecting Burns Lake and Prince George, Burns Lake and Smithers, and Terrace and Hazelton.

The new bus service is a way to provide safe, reliable, and affordable travel between northern communities. The a one-way ticket fare is $2.75 for Smithers-Moricetown route, and a $5 one-way fare for other routes.

“Thousands of people are benefiting from the Highway 16 Transportation Action Plan, which was developed in close consultation with First Nations and local governments,” said Doug Donaldson, MLA for Stikine. “The implementation of the plan gives safe and affordable transportation options for B.C.’s northern communities located along the Highway 16 corridor. This is meaningful transportation service to the people in the North.”

There are other initiatives in the Transportation Action Plan, like the community-vehicle program, which has seen more than 9,000 passengers use the vehicle service.

The First Nations driver-education program, with driver education and training being offered in various communities. So far, 100 people have received training from the program.

Finally, seven new webcams have been installed as part of the highway infrastructure component of the plan.

he Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has committed $6.4 million in provincial and federal funding for the Highway 16 Transportation Action Plan