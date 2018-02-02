The winter blast expected for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District will benefit local skiers, snowboarders, and outdoor enthusiasts alike this weekend.

With an arctic front already rolling over thr region, Hudson Bay Mountain got close 20 centimetres of snow since early this morning.

In a release, the resort says it’s still snowing, making conditions perfect to keep all 36 runs open to the public.

The local terrain park is once again open as a result of the weather, however the tube park for snowboarders is closed.

The ‘Trail to Town’ is open, but to limited conditions.

For more information, you can click here.