The BC Natural Resources Forum (BCNRF) last month saw more than 900 people take part in the 15th annual gathering for politicians, industry leaders, as well as the public.

That’s a 450% increase compared to five years ago says the organizing committee, which also includes nearly 50 guest speakers and 70 businesses showcasing their work.

Spokesperson Kevin Brown says bringing in Federal delegates helped increase awareness.

“With four national level speakers this year, this year really was a step forward on topics of critical importance to people in Prince George, Central, and Northern British Columbia. It’s going to be tough to try to duplicate, but that’ll motivate us to work even harder.”

Notable speakers included Federal Forests Minister Jim Carr, National Assembly of First Nations Chief Perry Bellegarde, and BC Premier John Horgan.

Brown believes it’ll be tough to follow up in planning for next year’s forum, calling it a National success.

“We’ve got people in our audiences telling their friends, their work colleagues, and their familie about the quality of our panels and speakers. The reputation of the event is superb as well, so we, in just a few months, will start to identify some of the keynote speakers we’d like to see come and join us.”

The 2019 BCNRF is slated for January 22nd to 24th in Prince George.