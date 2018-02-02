Former BC Premier Dave Barrett has died at the age of 87.

The well-known and charismatic politician led the province from 1972 to 1975 as the first NDP member to win the position.

The Vancouver native captained the BC’s orange party for 15 years before taking on an Member of Parliament (MP) job with the Federal NDP for Esquimalt-Juan de Fuca on Vancouver Island.

He held the job from 1988 to 1993.

He was also appointed to the Order of Canada in 2005 for his political legacy.

Barrett dies after losing a long battle with Alzheimer’s.