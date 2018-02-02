A crash on Highway 16 near Telkwa today is the 10th motor-vehicle incident (MVI) Smithers RCMP has responded to in nearly two weeks.

As a result, Mounties are reminding all drivers to take extra pre-caution on the roads and highways as conditions continue to worsen.

In a statement, RCMP say no injuries were reported in any of these accidents, and we ‘can’t rely on good fortune.’

Smithers police also ask to slow down in snowy conditions as other drivers may not be able to respond as quickly.

Anyone who’s been involved in an MVI is asked to call the local detachment immediately.