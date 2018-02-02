After spending 10-days on a trade mission in Asia, Premier John Horgan is calling the trip a success.

It was the first time the Premier visited the continent, saying he was taken back by the air quality challenges they face, and believes there’s a major opportunity for BC to be apart of the solution.

Horgan says he talked to companies about the chance for BC’s liquefied natural gas to play a role in reduce green house emissions.

“There’s significant desire, although there is a current glut on the LNG market, which we are well aware of, there is opportunity in the future.”

China is suffering from significant air pollution, with a population of over 1 billion people. China is trying to reduce its emissions by phasing out its coal and looking to switch to other natural resources.

Japan is also in demand for LNG, after having to shut down it’s nuclear power plant when a devastating tsunami and earthquake hit back in 2011.

“We want to make sure any development of liquefied natural gas is in the interest of British Columbians,” says Horgan. “Not to be given away, but as a resource that belongs to all of us to be stewarded in the public interest.”

The 10-day trip included business roundtables, networking events and face-to-face meetings with government officials and business leaders with operations in B.C. or those considering expanding to British Columbia.

On the trip, Horgan stated he didn’t want to focus on one sector of the economy but all sectors, including technology, tourism, forestry,energy,manufacturing and agriculture.

He added this trip opened his eyes to the challenges the world faces and the opportunity BC has to play a vital role in making the world a better place.