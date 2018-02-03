Northern Health wants to remind the public about appropriate use of the emergency department at hospitals.

At this time of year the hospital sees an influx of people who come in for minor symptoms, like a cold or the flu.

Spokesperson for Northern Health, Eryn Collins says emergency rooms tend to patients who have the most serious health needs.

“That would include, but not limited to, breathing difficulties, severe bleeding or pain, broken bones, chest pain, suspected overdose, and eye injury.”

Collins urges people to use more community based resources like a family doctor or the walk in clinic if your condition doesn’t appear as bad.

Patients who are unsure if their condition warrants a trip to the emergency room can get advice through HealthLink BC(8-1-1) or visist HealthLinkBC.ca