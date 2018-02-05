BC’s Liberal party has elected its new leader to replace Christy Clark.

Former Advanced Education Minister Andrew Wilkinson has won the race for leadership among the official opposition with 53% of the final votes.

In his acceptance speech, Wilkinson says they have to build on the heritage made by his predecessors.

“What made this possible was all of you. Think back to this room in 2001 when Gordon Campbell stood up here and had a 77 to two over the NDP,” he announced.

“Think about this room in 2013 when Christie [Clark] came from behind and wiped out the NDP, in this room.”

Wilkinson went on to say they have to respect the work and values that got him to this point.

“Those values of enterprise, allowing individuals and companies and people to get ahead in our society, that’s why we do this work,” he said.

“Thinking about fiscal responsibility, that we are the party that does not spend our children’s money.”

Former Conservative MP and Surrey Mayor Dianne Watts finished in second place after leading all ballots leading up to the final announcement.

Notable Northern BC politicians who supported Wilkinson during the campaign were Prince George-Mackenzie MLA Mike Morris and Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad.

– With files from Matt Fetinko

.@Wilkinson4BC held on to 3rd place spot for 3 consecutive ballots until the 4th, when he tallied enough votes to eliminate @MichaelLeeBC | #bcpoli #BCLib18 — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) February 4, 2018

