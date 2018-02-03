BC’s Liberal party has elected its new leader to replace Christy Clark.

Former Advanced Education Minister Andrew Wilkinson has won the race for leadership among the official opposition with 53% of the final votes.

Former Conservative MP and Surrey Mayor Dianne Watts finished in second place after leading all ballots leading up to the final announcement.

Notable Northern BC politicians who supported Wilkinson during the campaign were Prince George-Mackenzie MLA Mike Morris and Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad.

More to come …

.@Wilkinson4BC held on to 3rd place spot for 3 consecutive ballots until the 4th, when he tallied enough votes to eliminate @MichaelLeeBC | #bcpoli #BCLib18 — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) February 4, 2018

BALLOT TIMELINE: