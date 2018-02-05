It’s pretty safe to say we’re into the teeth of the winter season in the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

If that wasn’t enough, between 15 to 25 centimetres of snow fell across the north this weekend with more on the way, according to Environment Canada Meteorologist, Cindy Yu.

“There is a low-pressure system tracking across the north coast and into the Central Interior as well as the Columbia’s starting late Tuesday, with that particular system it does look like it will be snowing again starting late Tuesday night.”

“Between Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll see two pulses of moisture, which can produce similar amounts for the Prince George area all the way to Burns Lake.”

About 30 centimetres is anticipated across the north between Tuesday and Wednesday.

With February coming in like a lion, can the region expect more of the same snowy conditions for the rest of the month?

“In the next five to ten days we are still seeing this pattern with a ridge of high pressure over the Pacific, which means that it can still direct enough moisture around the ridge into the north coast and into the Central Interior.”

“Currently, Prince George is in the Arctic air with the airport reporting a temperature of -31 this morning – going into Tuesday and Wednesday, the Arctic air will certainly stick around during this time and with a push moisture we could see warmer temperatures by Wednesday,” added Yu.

Daytime highs are predicted to be in the minus one to minus twelve range been now and Wednesday.