The BC government has released a draft of safety policies once cannabis becomes fully legalized on July 1st of this year, including retail, possession, and places of use.

In terms of selling the product in rural communities, the NDP says its still under development and in the recommendation process.

All Solicitor General and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth has to say is it’s unclear ho9w many communities want these kinds of stores.

“Some communities may say, ‘We only want the government store,’ and other communities may say, ‘We want government stores and private stores.’ Regardless of the approach, the product has to work with a local company; we can’t just go in and force them.”

For now, he explains marijuana is expected to sell through private and government retailed outlets, and the government has ‘made it clear’ they want to work with local governments due to the policy’s significance.

“A lot of people have very strong feelings about this and communities want to know that they are going to have a strong say in how the retail model in particular works in their community.”

Prince George-MacKenzie MLA and former Solicitor General Mike Morris calls the issue concerning for Northern BC.

He adds it’s not fair for residents of the region and its rural communities to only see ‘part of a plan.’