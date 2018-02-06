The police watchdog is travelling through the North this week, which includes a stop in Smithers, for its ‘Know Your Rights’ tour.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) will be meeting with local First Nations, community groups, and the public for a free workshop, detailing people’s rights when encountering with police, and understanding the process of public complaints.

The IIO steps in to investigate whenever someone is killed or seriously injured in a police encounter.

In a statement, IIO Chief Civilian Officer Ron MacDonald says the goal is to receive feedback on the organization’s role.

Members of the BC Civil Liberties Association and the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission will also be attending.

The workshop takes place tomorrow, 2PM at the Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre Hall on Third Avenue.

A meeting will also be held in Prince George Friday afternoon.