Smithers’ hockey son has eclipsed a professional milestone.

Dan Hamhuis played in his 1,000th game in the National Hockey League (NHL) last Tuesday, becoming the 106th defenceman to accomplish the feat.

The 35-year-old was presented the silver stick ahead of Monday night’s game with his Dallas Stars against the New York Rangers.

Congratulations on 1,000 NHL games, Hammer! pic.twitter.com/i67CjKprhA — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 31, 2018

The former Prince George Cougar becomes an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2017-18 season, but recently told the media he feels confident he has more good hockey in him.

Hamhuis played six seasons with the Vancouver Canucks prior to his trade to Dallas in 2016.