Free wireless internet service is being added to eight rest stops along BC highways later this year, including three along Highway 16.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) says this will improve travel experience for visitors to the province, especially driving through more rural areas.

The three stops along Highway 16 include:

Slim Creek, 120 kilometres east of Prince George

Mount Terry Fox, six kilometres east of Tete Jaune

Boulder Creek, 53 kilometres west of Hazelton

In a statement, MOTI Minister Claire Trevena says this are important pieces of a big puzzle.

“It is important for people to stay fresh and alert on long trips. Commercial truck drivers and travelers alike have told us they want more highway rest areas and improvements to the existing stops.”

Electric car-charging stations are also expected to be installed in the Spring along with the Wi-Fi locations.

