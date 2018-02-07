Northern BC will continue to dig out of a massive winter storm as more of the white stuff is expected to blanket the area.

Tuesday’s snowfall totals varied by region.

“Anywhere between five and sixteen centimetres has fallen so far with the highest amounts in the Prince George area, we are expecting ten more today and as it moves through tonight, we can expect another ten to fifteen centimetres of snow within the area,” says Jonathan Bau, Environment Canada Meteorologist.

Despite our geographical location, an extended dump of this kind is pretty uncommon.

“We do have periodic low-pressure systems in BC during the winter but usually we see a break of about a day between systems, so having two in rapid succession is quite rare.”

Bau adds if it’s not necessary to hit the roads on Wednesday, park your vehicle and make alternative arrangements.

“Unless you absolutely have to travel, you should consider staying put or making sure your vehicle is winter ready when heading out on to the local highways.”

When it’s all said and done, places across the north could see up to 35 centimetres as the system passes by on Thursday.