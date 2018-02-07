The current winter storm has provided more than 160 centimetres of fresh powder at the base of Hudson Bay Mountain in Smithers.

In a release, the resort has said there are pros and cons to having more snow on the ground in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

One of which is the snow increase, which allows all 36 runs to stay open for skiers, snowboarders, and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

However, conditions have also made visibility difficult, as well as commuters to even get to the mountain.

Four lifts have been reduced to three, the ‘Trail to Town’ is still open to marginal conditions, and the SMP RV Mountain bus will be running in the morning only until the storm clears.

Hudson Bay is asking everyone to stay safe on the roads, and to come prepared if the public chooses to come to the resort in the days ahead.

