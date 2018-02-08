The results are in from this year’s major snow event that wreaked havoc in northern BC.

While the local totals are impressive, it wasn’t quite record-breaking.

“Over the two day period, we received anywhere from 30 to 34 centimetres of snow. The daily record was set back in 1948 when we received 19.3 centimetres of snow, yesterday we only received about 16.4,” says Cindy Yu, Environment Canada Meteorologist.

February of 2018 has bucked the trend so far when it comes to transitional weather and snowfall.

“We are definitely over the monthly average of snowfall, we usually get into a dryer period but this month, we are seeing more than normal snow amounts and at this point, we could be doubling that amount.”

Even with the city still buried in snow at the moment, Yu adds some light is at the end of the tunnel.

“So today, we are seeing everything taper off on the road and at the very least are seeing the visibility improve, there is still lots of snow around and if you don’t have to travel, take a snow day for sure.”

Williams Lake set a daily snowfall record yesterday with over 19 centimetres while places like Burns Lake received over 30 centimetres the past two days.