A snowload advisory has been issued for the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN).

This comes as snow continues to lightly come down, receiving more than 30 centimetres during the winter storm.

Though the storm warning has been lifted by Environment Canada, the RDBN is advising all residents with homes built before 1993 to be examined.

“It’s certainly nothing for people to panic about,” says RDBN Planning Director Jason Llewenllyn.

“It’s something we wanted to make residents aware of so if there are any concerns with their structures, or they have uniquely designed roofs that might tend to trap snow, they should start thinking about the possibility of having the issue looked at.”

He stresses everyone to not go on their roof-tops as it can be hazardous and dangerous with excessive snow.

