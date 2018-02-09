A blast of cold this morning has followed up the massive snow dump in Northern BC from earlier this week.

A temperature drop was expected, but luckily there is no wind to speak of.

“We were certainly expecting the Arctic air to come in and temperatures were expected to reach well below zero, it’s pretty cold this morning but the good thing is we are not seeing much wind right now as its relatively calm,” says Cindy Yu, Environment Canada Meteorologist.

The final totals from this week’s snowstorm across the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako have now been made public.

“Vanderhoof received 43 centimetres of snow, Burns Lake got between 30 and 66 and Smithers got 45 centimetres of snow during those two days.”

The temperature dropped to a chilly minus thirty-two this morning, the predicted daytime is expected to reach -12 degrees and sunshine.

However, there is some light in the tunnel this Family Day long weekend as the weather conditions will be a stark contrast than what we’ve seen recently.

“Sunny and cold is really the forecast, Saturday and Sunday we are expecting temperatures to rise maybe between the minus nine or minus ten mark, Monday will still be sunny with the potential of some cloud coming in and a chance of flurries overnight into Tuesday.”

Drivers are reminded to exercise caution on the roads and highways as road crews continue to clean up.