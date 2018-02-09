The job outlook in BC remains rosy as the province is in a great spot compared to the rest of Canada.

“Employment is up by 59,500, which is an increase of 2.5% and the unemployment rate has gone down and is currently 5.8%,” says Vincent Ferrao, Statistics Canada Analyst.

The provincial jobless rate continues to lead the country with the next closest mark currently held down in Saskatchewan at 5.4% followed by Manitoba at 5.6%.

Canada’s unemployment rate to kick off the new year is a little higher at 5.6%.

Employment fell in the country by 88,000 last month after consecutive monthly increases.