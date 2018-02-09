It’s set to be another battle in the Bulkley Valley next week between two villages.

The Witset Canyon Bears have invited the Burns Lake Chiefs to a rematch of last year’s First Nations’ exhibition hockey game in Smithers, which will also act as a fundraiser to help get local kids into organized sports.

In a statement, organizer Jeremy Dumont says the 2017 game brought more than 200 fans to the event and the 50/50 draw raised over $1,000.

He adds it’s an exciting event for the community as his Canyon Bears came back to win 7-6 in overtime.

The game takes place Saturday, February 17th at the Smithers New Arena.