Moricetown Elementary School (MESS) students are planning yet another big field trip to end the 2017-18 school year.

Plans are in place to visit the BC Legislature in Victoria at the end of May, before the class of Grades Five through Seven heads out, they hope to raise $15,000 for travel expenses.

MESS Vice-Principal Aaron Burgess says it’s important for kids to get involved with politics early.

“When we were doing this unit on politics, the kids were telling their parents about it and were like, ‘Make sure you get out and vote.’ It’s the word of mouth; the kids are learning and they’re keen to learn all of that. When they see a familiar face you know, Doug Donaldson was really good coming into the class last year, then they start talking with the parents and the word gets around.”

He believes getting the student out of their comfort zones is a big learning curve and critical to their social development.

“Last year, we went to Barkerville and Prince George for a couple of days, and in the year before that, we went to Calgary and Drumheller. In the years that I’ve been in the class here, I’ve really tried to show them the greater world because there’s a lot out there, and a lot of these kids are disadvantaged, so getting out of the community is a huge thing for them.”

So far, Burgess says nearly $3,000 is currently in the bank, but they have a long way to go.

Anyone wishing to donate can click here.