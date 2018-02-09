Just three days before Family Day this Monday, the BC government has announced it will be changing its calendar date.

The stat will be moving to the third Monday of every February from the second starting in 2019.

In as statement, Premier John Horgan says the goal of the shift is to align with other provinces in Canada.

“Moving Family Day is the right thing to do for businesses small and large, and is better for families who may be spread out across the country. This gives families an opportunity to schedule and spend more time with loved ones from other provinces.”

Horgan adds the previous Liberal government, who implemented Family Day in 2013, was ‘inconsistent’ in aligning with the country and the United States.