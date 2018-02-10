The first pair of medals were handed out today at the Pyeongchang South Korea 2018 Olympics.

29-year-old Prince George native Megan Tandy finished 57th out of 87th, with a time of 23:42.8 in the Women’s Biathlon 7.5km Sprint.

Germany’s Laura Dahlmeier took home gold for her country, with a time of 21:06.2.

Tandy will be competing Monday in the Women’s 10km Pursuit.

So far, Canada has yet to win a medal in any sport, while Germany is sitting in first with two golds.

Full list of results can be found here.