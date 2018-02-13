The Otway Nordic Ski Club is the starting point of the annual Prince George Iceman | Matt Fetinko, My PG Now

Chris Pendray of Smithers and Kajsa Heyes of Prince George are your 31st annual Iceman and Icewoman.

Both have taken part in the PG Iceman marathon in the past, with the former competing last year as a singles competitor and the latter on a team.

Pendray redeemed himself after last year’s second-place finish.

In that race he was just four seconds behind the leader, his goal this time around was to push through the final stretch and not waiver.

“I came second last year and it was good, I just struggled at the end to finish out strong,” explains Pendray.

“It was good this year that I was able to feel good the whole way through.”

Pendray’s final time was 1:53:55.

As for Heyes, she finished with a time of 2:12:57, 10 seconds ahead of second place.

Only having to compete in half of the course last year for her team, Heyes welcomed the challenge of doing every stretch of the race.

“My favourite and the easiest is always going to be cross-country skiing because I come from a cross-country skiing background,” Heyes says.

“But the speed skate? I tried my nordic blades Friday night and that was the first time I’ve ever done it before and I think next year if I choose to do this again, it’s going to require a lot more training.”

Full results are available here.

– with files from Matt Fetinko, My PG Now