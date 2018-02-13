The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) will be paying more attention to the District of Houston over the next three years in terms of construction and housing development.

The RDBN has signed a new contract through until 2020, which will oversee building homes and community centres, ensuring professional, safe, and quality work.

“This is a proactive step to ensure that Houston is able to have structures built in our community to provincial standards,” says Houston Mayor Shane Brienen in a statement.

“We are excited to have a team of certified building inspection professionals which will provide this service.”

Building permit application packages will also be available and the partnership includes a cost-effective strategy with professionals at the helm of the each inspection.

