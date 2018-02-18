A series of winter storms has created a complex snowpack for many backcountry areas in BC.

Since January 1st, search-and-rescue teams have responded to more than 160 incidents of natural and human-cause avalanches.

Environment Canada is tracking the weather conditions, especially the decline of temperatures we’ve experienced this weekend.

If you are planning on heading out you’re being reminded to have a plan, bring extra clothing, water, food, carry a signal device with you, navigational devices, and first aid kit.

Take conditions into account and plan appropriately. Learn more about avalanche safety and risks, and get the most recent weather forecast at: www.avalanche.ca and www.avalanche.ca/weather