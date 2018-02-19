The BC NDP will appeal a ruling by the National Energy Board that allowed Kinder Morgan to by-pass a bylaw within the City of Burnaby.



This comes after the city filed an appeal that exempts Kinder Morgan from local land and tree clearance by-laws in the expansion of the pipeline.



There is some worry setting in for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies MP Bob Zimmer who is hoping Prime Minister Justin Trudeau doesn’t get cold feet, after approving the project earlier.



“I’m concerned about it because their party (Liberals) haven’t been pro-resource development, they talk that they are but we haven’t seen follow through and here’s the challenge to show British Columbians and the ones that actually use the product from Kinder Morgan – prove it, Mr. Prime Minister as you say you are supportive of the project, prove it and let’s see this project get done.”



With all of this being said, Zimmer hopes Ottawa will show some resolve and stick to their guns.



“The challenge right now is to the Prime Minister and Minister Carr and cabinet from them to say this is going to happen and this is going to get done because it is a federal project and it needs to get a little bit of a push from Ottawa.”



The appeal comes following tension between Alberta and BC who are locked in a dispute over the future of the project with the NDP looking to limit shipments of bitumen into the province.



If the project falls through, it would have an impact on Northern BC as a whole as we heavily rely on oil on a daily basis.

