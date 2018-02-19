Residents in the Bulkley Valley and Vanderhoof will need to bundle to begin this week as the Arctic air continues to stick around.

Daily temperatures for the city are predicted to be in the low single digits but the overnight low’s will still be pretty cold.

“We are looking at this ridge of high pressure over the Pacific and it’s directing much of the wind flow over the entire province from the province and for the first part of this week, we will see nothing but chilly temperatures,” says Cindy Yu, Environment Canada Meteorologist.



The wind chill within the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako this morning hovered around -28 degrees Celsius.



Despite the frigid start to the morning, Yu says there is some light at the end of the tunnel.



“On Wednesday, we are expecting a small disturbance to move through and with that, there will be a chance of flurries with some winds and the disturbances may put temperatures on the higher side and perhaps the afternoon temperatures will reach the zero to minus five range.”



Luckily, no real snowfall is being forecasted.



“It will be nice and dry for the most part, the dry arctic air will remain in place for most of this week.”

We might see some flurries during parts of this week with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark