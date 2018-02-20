They have been talked about for months and will be the major focus of Tuesday’s BC Budget in Victoria.

The lack of affordable housing and childcare across the province will be front and centre as John Horgan will be looking to fulfill the promises he made about opening up more child care spaces following last week’s throne speech.

The NDP has also campaigned heavily for a 10-dollar-a-day child care initiative, which was mentioned heavily during last spring’s election campaign.

Earlier this year, the BC NDP introduced a 10-year Action Plan for Housing Affordability where they would build 114,000 rental, non-profit, co-op, and owner purchase housing units.

The budget will come down this afternoon from Finance Minister Carole James.