If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.

That was the mindset of the Bulkley Valley Child Development Centre after their Enabling Accessibility Program application was denied twice, before finally being approved.

The money, totalling $50,000, will fund an elevator at CDC’s new location on Columbia Drive.

It’s a piece of a bigger project bringing together the two CDC Smithers facilities into one.

CDC helps over 450 children annually from Atlin to Vanderhoof, with its occupational therapy, physiotherapy, and speech and language therapy programs.