Environment Canada has issued a weather warning just outside of the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

According to the National agency, parts of the North Coast and Northwest regions, including Terrace, are experiencing a arctic outflow hovering from the Pacific Ocean.

Temperatures of minus-10 are expected, but 20-kilometre winds will make it feel like below minus-20 and any exposure poses a risk to frostbite and hypothermia.

Despite numbers rising, if you’re travelling in the area, you’re asked to not go outside if you don’t have to, and dress warmly.

